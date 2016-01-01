Overview

Dr. Gregory Christensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Christensen works at Retina Consultants Of Carolina in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.