Dr. Gregory Charlton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Charlton, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Charlton works at
Locations
Paul A Feil MD2437 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Charlton is an excellent Doctor and comparable to the best I have found in bigger cities. Feel very fortunate that he practices here.
About Dr. Gregory Charlton, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386675270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charlton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charlton speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.