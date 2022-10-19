Overview

Dr. Gregory Charko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Charko works at Orthopedic Physicians &Surgeons in Woodbridge, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.