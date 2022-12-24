Dr. Charak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory Charak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Charak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Charak works at
Locations
UK Healthcare -Digestive Health & Gastrointestinal Surgery135 E Maxwell St Ste 301 Fl 3, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 218-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Charak. He is definitely a master of his trade. He is very informative before and after surgery and addresses your concerns. We owe him and his team so much.
About Dr. Gregory Charak, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.