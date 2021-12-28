See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Chambers works at Gregory Chambers MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LA Office
    231 W Vernon Ave Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 238-7192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 28, 2021
    I had my surgery back in November 2021 to remove my gallbladder. He did a fantastic job getting the work done! I should mention that I saw a previous comment complaining about him re-asking a question about a condition, but all doctors do that. So I personally don’t see the fuss about that. Important thing to me was that he did a good job and my surgery had zero complications! All I ever want is to be in good health and I recovered pretty well. Overall a great doctor to trust with surgeries!
    Elaine — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1972546406
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Med Center
    • Martin Luther King Drew Hosp
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Univ of Missouri at Kansas City
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chambers works at Gregory Chambers MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chambers’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.