Overview

Dr. Gregory Caudill, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.



Dr. Caudill works at Delray Dermatology - Cosmetic Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Slidell, LA and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.