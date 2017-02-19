Dr. Gregory Caudill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caudill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Caudill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Caudill, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.
Dr. Caudill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James Island Family Practice L L C490 MARTELLO DR, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 876-1139
-
2
Acer LLC115 Christian Ln, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 690-6622
-
3
Preferred Home Health3620 Chestnut St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (505) 897-5144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caudill?
Honest and just. Finally a physician who is not afraid to tell you the truth!
About Dr. Gregory Caudill, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477718013
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caudill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caudill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caudill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caudill works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caudill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caudill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caudill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caudill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.