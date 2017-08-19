Overview

Dr. Gregory Castiglia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Castiglia works at Buffalo Neurosurgery P.c. in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.