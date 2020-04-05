Dr. Gregory Cascino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cascino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Cascino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Cascino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Cascino works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cascino?
I came to Mayo Clinic with seizures, trying to find a good neurologist to find me the combination of medicine to stop the seizures. Dr. Cascino found the right combination and stopped them. He would always make me leave with a laugh or smile on my face with a joke about the university, I cheer for. He can't be beat!
About Dr. Gregory Cascino, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144200437
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Epilepsy, Internal Medicine and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cascino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cascino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cascino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cascino works at
Dr. Cascino has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cascino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cascino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cascino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cascino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cascino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.