Dr. Gregory Carolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Carolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Bethlehem1441 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-1735Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Bethlehem801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-1735
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
I have been seeing Dr. Carolan since 2017 for both shoulders. He does not rush to surgery. He exhausts all other treatments. Unfortunate for me a total shoulder replacement was done. There are issues with it, but by no fault of his...the issues are all on me. I highly recommend him. I saw the negative review, but do not agree! Doc has a great sense of humor! If you do not agree with him, get another opinion, instead of trashing him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124188909
- San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
- University of Pennsylvania Health System Program
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Middlebury College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
