Dr. Gregory Caringi, DPM

Podiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gregory Caringi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Kern Hospital For Special Surgery

Dr. Caringi works at Lansdale Podiatry Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lansdale Podiatry Associates, PC
    2031 N Broad St Ste 107, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Gregory Caringi, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336246206
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kern Hospital For Special Surgery
Board Certifications
  • Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Caringi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caringi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Caringi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caringi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caringi works at Lansdale Podiatry Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Caringi’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caringi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caringi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caringi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caringi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

