Overview

Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.



Dr. Cammell works at VA Wyoming Health Care Center in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.