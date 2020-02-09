See All Gastroenterologists in Wyoming, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.

Dr. Cammell works at VA Wyoming Health Care Center in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wyoming Va Clinic
    5838 Metro Way SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 249-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841207248
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cammell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cammell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cammell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cammell works at VA Wyoming Health Care Center in Wyoming, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cammell’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cammell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cammell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cammell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cammell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

