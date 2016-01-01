Dr. Gregory Calleia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calleia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Calleia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gregory Calleia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Janesville, WI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U|Loyola University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Calleia works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental Janesville1407 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 300-8711Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
The Tooth Repair Shoppe, Ltd.610 W Roosevelt Rd Ste A1, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 358-9961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calleia?
About Dr. Gregory Calleia, DDS
- Dentistry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134144371
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U|Loyola University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calleia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calleia accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Calleia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Calleia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calleia works at
Dr. Calleia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calleia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calleia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calleia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.