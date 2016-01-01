Overview

Dr. Gregory Calleia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Janesville, WI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U|Loyola University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Calleia works at Deerwood Orthodontics - Janesville - Wright in Janesville, WI with other offices in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.