Dr. Gregory Bussell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bussell works at Northwestern Medical Group in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Niles, IL, Libertyville, IL, Skokie, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Highland Park, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.