Dr. Gregory Bussell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bussell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bussell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bussell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Bussell works at
Locations
-
1
Grayslake Office1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Niles8780 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 266-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Libertyville Office1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Skokie Office4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
6
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
-
7
Highland Park Office767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
-
8
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bussell?
Many visits for a variety of issues. Always right with right treatment
About Dr. Gregory Bussell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063404358
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bussell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bussell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bussell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bussell works at
Dr. Bussell has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bussell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bussell speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bussell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bussell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bussell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bussell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.