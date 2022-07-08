See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Gregory Busse, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Busse, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Busse works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbytrian Lab-1st Charlotte-prk Crss
    10344 Park Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 495-6025
  2. 2
    Matthews Internal Medicine
    101 E Matthews St Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 246-3936
  3. 3
    Rite Aid Pharmacy
    630 Matthews Township Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 495-6334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Migraine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Busse?

    Jul 08, 2022
    I had the best care ever from Dr. Busse! The office is very friendly, each person is conscientious with whatever procedure you are there for. Dr. Busse, simply has his patients as is main focal point with the upmost care given on any visit which he truly listens, cares about your situation and will get to the bottom of any problems you have. From the moment I arrived I felt taken care of. I was welcomed with a nice greeting, Dr. Busse was very attentive to my health problem, and I am so thankful he referred me to the right cardiologist as well.
    kitkat3ladi — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Busse, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740257328
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Eastern VA Med
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Busse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Busse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

