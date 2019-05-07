Overview

Dr. Gregory Buser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Buser works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.