Dr. Gregory Buser, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Buser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas1933 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 804-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Would recommend him to anyone with heart issues.
About Dr. Gregory Buser, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1548280407
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buser has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Buser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.