Overview

Dr. Gregory Burt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Colusa Medical Center.



Dr. Burt works at Rideout Family Physicians in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Colusa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.