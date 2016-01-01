Dr. Burek accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory Burek, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Burek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Burek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Psychiatric Hospital1220 Dewey Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Directions (414) 454-6707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burek?
About Dr. Gregory Burek, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1730507773
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burek works at
Dr. Burek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.