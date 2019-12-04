Dr. Gregory Buford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Buford, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Buford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Buford works at
Locations
BEAUTY by BUFORD10459 Park Meadows Dr # 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 708-8234
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I did a breast Augmentation in 2012
About Dr. Gregory Buford, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558302380
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buford speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Buford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buford.
