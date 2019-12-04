See All Plastic Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Gregory Buford, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Buford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Buford works at BEAUTY by BUFORD in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BEAUTY by BUFORD
    10459 Park Meadows Dr # 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 708-8234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 04, 2019
    I did a breast Augmentation in 2012
    Ali Ramos — Dec 04, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Buford, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Buford, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558302380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Buford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buford works at BEAUTY by BUFORD in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Buford’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Buford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

