Overview

Dr. Gregory Bryan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Bryan works at Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.