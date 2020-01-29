Dr. Gregory Bryan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bryan, DPM
Dr. Gregory Bryan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Bryan works at
Locations
Ark. La Tex Foot Specialists LLC385 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 687-8447Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bryan has repaired an ingrown toenail for me, and has injected a painful heel spur. I have been very pleased with any treatment that I have received from him. He has such a friendly staff too!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1528035888
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.