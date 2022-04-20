Overview

Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Brunin works at UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX and Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.