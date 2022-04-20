See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Brunin works at UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX and Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lutheran General Hosp Hh Care Dept
    701 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9400
    San Antonio Main Office
    5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 340-1212
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Rashid, Rice, Flynn, and Reilly Eye Associates
    113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 248-1222
    Rashid, Rice, Flynn, and Reilly Eye Associates
    11345 Alamo Ranch Pkwy Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 617-7396
    Kerrville Office
    1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 792-4466

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Treatment frequency



Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr Brunin performed cataract surgery on my left eye and will soon perform cataract surgery on my right eye. He never rushes my appointment and always takes time to thoroughly explain things. I have referred several of my friends to Dr Brunin and they have all been very pleased. I highly recommend this doctor!
    LaDonna — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043579733
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado, Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    • Ophthalmology
