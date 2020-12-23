Dr. Gregory Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bruce, MD
Dr. Gregory Bruce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 CITICO AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 697-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
My experience has been just the opposite of most of the above reviews. He has treated my a-fib for over 15 years. I have found him to be very friendly, a good bedside manner, and always answers all my questions thoroughly. I would certainly recommend him to friends.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1306814520
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- John Hopkins Hosp
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Bruce works at
