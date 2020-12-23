Overview

Dr. Gregory Bruce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Bruce works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.