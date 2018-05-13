See All Plastic Surgeons in Ridgefield, CT
Dr. Gregory Brucato, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gregory Brucato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They completed their fellowship with U Okla

Dr. Brucato works at Brucato Plastic Surgery Center in Ridgefield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brucato Plastic Surgery Center
    38b Grove St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 (203) 431-7644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2018
    Last month my 8 year old son fell and split his lip down to the bone. Dr. Brucato was on call, and I am so grateful that he was. He was kind, reassuring and so skilled that, one month later, the lip already looks almost perfect again. I couldn't recommend him more highly.
    Jen — May 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Brucato, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Brucato, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730118316
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Okla
    Residency
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Brucato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brucato is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Brucato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brucato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Brucato works at Brucato Plastic Surgery Center in Ridgefield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Brucato's profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brucato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brucato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brucato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brucato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

