Dr. Gregory Brucato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They completed their fellowship with U Okla
Brucato Plastic Surgery Center38b Grove St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 431-7644
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Last month my 8 year old son fell and split his lip down to the bone. Dr. Brucato was on call, and I am so grateful that he was. He was kind, reassuring and so skilled that, one month later, the lip already looks almost perfect again. I couldn't recommend him more highly.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1730118316
- U Okla
- Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
