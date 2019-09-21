Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Brodsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Brodsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Riga Medical Academy.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Peter Robbins1853 Commonwealth Ave Ste 2, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 562-1600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Brodsky is excellent. He listens to and respects his patients, explains medical terms in plain English, and is knowledgeable about psychiatric drugs. I have been seeing him for many years and recommend him highly.
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1497794929
- Michael Reese Med Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Riga Medical Academy
- Psychiatry
Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brodsky speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.