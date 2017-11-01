See All Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Gregory Broderick, MD

Male Adult Urology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Broderick, MD is a Male Adult Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of California At Davis / School of Medicine

Dr. Broderick works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Balanoposthitis
Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 01, 2017
    Professional from start to finish. Outstanding in my opinion. I've been in the medical profession for nearly over 40 years.
    Poplar Bluff — Nov 01, 2017
    About Dr. Gregory Broderick, MD

    Male Adult Urology
    English, Spanish
    1093705899
    Education & Certifications

    University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    UCSF
    Yale - New Haven Hospital
    Harvard
