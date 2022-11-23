See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Gregory Brick, MB CHB

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Brick, MB CHB is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Auckland Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Brick works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 732-5322
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I was paralyzed with a crashed T11 and was told no chance of recovery until I was informed of and contacted Dr Brick. It’s been 30 years since he operated on me I was walking with a cane after six month and without after three years. Now I average walking two miles a day. He gave me my life back.
    About Dr. Gregory Brick, MB CHB

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992882195
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Auckland Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Brick, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brick works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Brick’s profile.

    Dr. Brick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Brick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

