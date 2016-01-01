Overview

Dr. Gregory Brian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Brian works at Brian Clinic, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.