Overview

Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Brebach works at Illinois Bone And Joint in Barrington, IL with other offices in Lindenhurst, IL, Crystal Lake, IL, McHenry, IL and Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.