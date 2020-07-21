Dr. Brebach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD
Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Brebach works at
Locations
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC, 27401 W Il Route 22 Ste 125, Barrington, IL 60010
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC, 1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 100, Lindenhurst, IL 60046
Illinois Bone And Joint, 815 Cog Cir, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
406 Front St, McHenry, IL 60050
Ibji LLC, 900 Rand Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After having failed multiple treatment options and having reviewed MRI's, etc + discussed further treatment with Dr.Brebach i had extensive lumbar surgery preformed by Dr. Brebach . I found him to be awesome, upbeat when he walks into the room and addresses me by my name, communicates in a way that i understand , he not only takes the time to listen he helped alleviate my fears etc , i never felt rushed. His skills are top notch i refer to him as" magic hands " GSH , his patients are fortunate to have him and as a bonus he has Allison his PA , what a dynamite duo !! I also found his staff @ all 3 locations to be friendly and helpful. I am now 9 weeks out from that surgery and glad that i not only had it done but had it done by Dr.Brebach, so if you haven't yet figured it out, yes i highly recommend Dr.Brebach, a diamond in the rough !!!!! Patti
About Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brebach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brebach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brebach works at
Dr. Brebach has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brebach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Brebach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brebach.
