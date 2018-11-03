Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD
Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 309, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 977-3231
Blue Ridge Heart and Vascular Plc.300 Hickman Rd Ste 202, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 296-9596
Clinic for Special Children5725 Oleander Dr Ste C1, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 275-4449
Southern Pines Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Center125 Murray Hill Rd Ste C, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Directions (910) 377-6650
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been seeing Dr. Brannon for about 4 years now, since my ectopic pregnancy. I drive an hour to his practice becaus I’ve since chosen him as my regularly ob & refuse to go anywhere else! He’s now helping me through a rigorous process of trying to conceive. I think he’s an amazing doctor that shows great care and is VERY good at what he does. He’s a very busy man and it gets tight sometimes, but he’s worth it! Friendly staff also.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962589374
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Brannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brannon has seen patients for Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brannon, there are benefits to both methods.