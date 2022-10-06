Dr. Gregory Boxberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boxberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Boxberger, MD
Dr. Gregory Boxberger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Greenwood County Hospital, South Central Kansas Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Kansas Physician Group2600 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 469-5252Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Greenwood County Hospital
- South Central Kansas Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The best. Have been seeing him since 2011.
About Dr. Gregory Boxberger, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Texas In San Antonio
- University Of Texas In San Antonio
- University of Kansas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
