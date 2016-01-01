Dr. Gregory Bourgeois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourgeois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bourgeois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bourgeois, MD is a dermatologist in Alabaster, AL. Dr. Bourgeois completed a residency at LSU Health Science Center. He currently practices at Shelby Dermatology and is affiliated with Shelby Baptist Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bourgeois is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Shelby Dermatology1022 1st St N Ste 201, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 588-7000
-
2
Dba Dermatologists of Birmingham3570 Grandview Pkwy Ste 100B, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 621-9500Friday8:45am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Gregory Bourgeois, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073749677
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science Center
- Baptist Health System
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Bourgeois?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourgeois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourgeois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourgeois has seen patients for Warts, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourgeois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourgeois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.