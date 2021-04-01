See All Plastic Surgeons in Danville, PA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Bormes works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Burn Injuries and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Geisinger Health System
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 703-7245
    Geisinger-community Medical Center
    1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 703-7493
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Gregory W Bormes MD PC
    321 Biden St, Scranton, PA 18503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 346-7641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Very informative friendly spends time explaining everything
    Pamela Bryan — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942255088
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush-Presby St Lukes MC
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Louis University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
