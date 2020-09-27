Dr. Gregory Bonavita Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonavita Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bonavita Sr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH.
Cardiovascular Consultants2600 6th St SW Ste A2710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My grandmother is seen by Dr. Bonavita and he is very thorough and knows everything about the heart. He is not warm and fuzzy, but he is extremely competent and up front with information.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306825336
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Bonavita Sr has seen patients for Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonavita Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonavita Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonavita Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonavita Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonavita Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.