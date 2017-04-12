Overview

Dr. Gregory Bolduc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Bolduc works at South Suburban Gastroenterology in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.