Dr. Gregory Boger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Boger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Boger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Boger works at
Locations
-
1
Metrowest1601 Park Center Dr Ste 9, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 937-1031
-
2
ENT Allergy Associates Of Florida (Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center of Orlando)2828 Casa Aloma Way Ste 300, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 937-1031
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boger?
Fabulous, he took me in his office, gave me the test in both ears and I was finished in thirty minutes. He is the best, and I’ll always visit him for my hearing test.
About Dr. Gregory Boger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255309928
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boger works at
Dr. Boger has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.