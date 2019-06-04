See All Otolaryngologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Gregory Boger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Boger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Boger works at ENT Allergy Associates Of Florida (Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center of Orlando) in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metrowest
    1601 Park Center Dr Ste 9, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 937-1031
    ENT Allergy Associates Of Florida (Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center of Orlando)
    2828 Casa Aloma Way Ste 300, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 937-1031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 04, 2019
    Fabulous, he took me in his office, gave me the test in both ears and I was finished in thirty minutes. He is the best, and I’ll always visit him for my hearing test.
    David Russ in Orlando, FL — Jun 04, 2019
    About Dr. Gregory Boger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255309928
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Boger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boger has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

