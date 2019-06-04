Overview

Dr. Gregory Boger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Boger works at ENT Allergy Associates Of Florida (Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center of Orlando) in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.