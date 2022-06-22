Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Gregory Boco9878 Clint Moore Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 353-5350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is efficient, polite & personable I was a little late but the staff took me in right away to deal with an in-grown toe nail. Dr. Boco is patient friendly, has a personality & is very caring. I did not feel as though he was in a hurry to leave & that I was just a number. I will go back to him for any other issues relating my feet. Strongly recommend Dr. Boco.
About Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1386999548
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL
