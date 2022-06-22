See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Boco works at Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM Boca Raton FL in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Gregory Boco
    9878 Clint Moore Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33496 (561) 353-5350
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Staff is efficient, polite & personable I was a little late but the staff took me in right away to deal with an in-grown toe nail. Dr. Boco is patient friendly, has a personality & is very caring. I did not feel as though he was in a hurry to leave & that I was just a number. I will go back to him for any other issues relating my feet. Strongly recommend Dr. Boco.
    Ed Whelan — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Boco, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Creole, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386999548
    Education & Certifications

    Westchester General Hospital
    Medical Education
    Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL
