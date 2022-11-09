Dr. Gregory Boake, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Boake, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Boake, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Boake works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Ferrara MD10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 355-7356
-
2
Northwest Foot and Ankle Center6021 W 71st St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 920-3240
- 3 1515 N Post Rd Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 898-6624
-
4
Baker Foot Solutions1011 Main St Ste 260, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Directions (317) 355-7120
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boake?
Dr. Boake saw me promptly and knew how to tackle my problem. He answered my questions and pulled me into the conversation he had with his (helpful) IU medical intern. Additionally, his front desk staff were very patient and persistent when my insurance gave us trouble.
About Dr. Gregory Boake, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235143512
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boake accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.