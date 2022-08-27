See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, ME
Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Blaisdell works at CHEST MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maine Medical Partners Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care
    335 Brighton Ave Ste 200, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 662-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Broken Arm
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blaisdell?

    Aug 27, 2022
    I had my surgery in may of this year at Maine med, my femur was shatter and my acetabulum broken and he did a great job getting me back to my best self am already up and moving around again am very grateful for the team at Maine med and the job they performed thank you guys so much
    Kimani — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blaisdell to family and friends

    Dr. Blaisdell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blaisdell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689864233
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital/Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Washington - Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Washington - Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Hampshire
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaisdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaisdell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaisdell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaisdell works at CHEST MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Portland, ME. View the full address on Dr. Blaisdell’s profile.

    Dr. Blaisdell has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaisdell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaisdell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaisdell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaisdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaisdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.