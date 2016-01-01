Overview

Dr. Gregory Blaha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They completed their residency with New England Med Ctr Hosps, Ophthalmology



Dr. Blaha works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.