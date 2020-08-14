Overview

Dr. Gregory Bishop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Bishop works at Albany Associates in Cardiology in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.