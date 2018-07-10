Dr. Gregory Bills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bills, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Bills works at
Locations
-
1
Uw Health West Clinics451 Junction Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 265-7601
-
2
Unitypoint Health - Meriter202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bills?
Excellent bedside manner, caring, professional, highly skilled, very gentle, knowledgeable and thorough. Took his time to explain and asked and answer questions very patiently . His staff is also reflective of him. Very nice staff and overall experience from initial phone call to his nurses and Nurse Practitioner ( Mindy Rose ) Excellent group !
About Dr. Gregory Bills, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851367940
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bills has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bills works at
Dr. Bills has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Hysteroscopy and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.