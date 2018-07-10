Overview

Dr. Gregory Bills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI.



Dr. Bills works at UW Health in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Hysteroscopy and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.