Dr. Gregory Bigler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Bigler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Surgical Arts Center9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 933-9600
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Dr Bigler was able to accurately diagnose my problem and quickly schedule corrective surgery. The procedure went very well. I don't know how it could possibly be improved because it was great. Honestly, I was scared and thought I would be disabled for recovery period. I was wrong. I could stand without pain and begin walking immediately after surgery. Of course there was stiffness and soreness in the joint, but I could stand pain free, Here I am 5 weeks post surgical and i am almost perfectly healed. Still a small amount of tenderness to the touch in the incision area, but walking and standing without pain. How cool is that???
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
