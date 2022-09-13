Dr. Gregory Bezanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bezanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bezanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bezanis, MD is a Dermatologist in Crest Hill, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Bezanis works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (815) 247-2999
-
2
Premier Dermatology - Naperville1520 Bond St, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 473-8023Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Premier Dermatology - New Lenox1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 247-2998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bezanis?
Dr. Bezanis and his nurse were awesome today! Had a procedure done and they did a great job! I’ve been seeing Dr. Bezanis for years. Thanks…Ryan (Plainfield, IL)
About Dr. Gregory Bezanis, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1952395436
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Med Center
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bezanis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bezanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bezanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bezanis works at
Dr. Bezanis has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bezanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bezanis speaks Spanish.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Bezanis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bezanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bezanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bezanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.