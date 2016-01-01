Dr. Gregory Beten is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Beten
Overview
Dr. Gregory Beten is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Veterans Admin Hosp
Dr. Beten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Park Dental17001 ALBERS AVE, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 200-4039
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beten?
About Dr. Gregory Beten
- Dentistry
- English
- 1396845467
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Admin Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beten accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beten works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.