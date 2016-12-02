Overview

Dr. Gregory Bertucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport, Merit Health Biloxi and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Bertucci works at Tri-County Eye Clinic in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.