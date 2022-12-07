Overview

Dr. Gregory Berlet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Berlet works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.