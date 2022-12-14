See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Upper Arlington, OH
Dr. Gregory Bellisari, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Bellisari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bellisari works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington
    4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 827-8700
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Dislocation
Femur Fracture
Knee Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Runner's Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bicep Injuries
Bicep Muscle Strain
Bicep Repairs
Biceps Tendinitis
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Collarbone
Calf Muscle Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Collar Bone Injuries
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Hyperextension
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Strain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Knee Arthritis
Knee Deformity
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Resurfacing
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow)
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Quadriceps Tendon Tears
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Sternum Fracture
Strain of Hamstring Muscle
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Tricep Injuries
Tricep Muscle Strain
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Bellisari, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1588872774
    Education & Certifications

    OrthoCarolina
    The Ohio State University
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Bellisari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellisari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellisari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellisari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellisari works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bellisari’s profile.

    Dr. Bellisari has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellisari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellisari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellisari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellisari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellisari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

