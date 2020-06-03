Overview

Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.



Dr. Bell works at Mountainview Family Physicians in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.