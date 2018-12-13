Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bell, MD
Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
Rieder Building1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
Brain & Spine MRI Center128 Lilly Rd NE Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 464-6030
Olympia Neurology PLLC525 Lilly Rd NE Ste 210, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 413-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Dr. Bell is the most conscientious physician I have had the pleasure to meet. My mother suffers from dementia and other issues and he was patient and explained to both of us what we can do to ease her transition into a private home. It was a difficult conversation and he handled it with ease. My mother had much peace of mind when we left.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538117205
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Washington
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Gonzaga University
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
