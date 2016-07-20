Overview

Dr. Gregory Becker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Grand Strand Medical Center - Internal Medicine GME Program in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.