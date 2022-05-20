Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bebb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bebb works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Surgical Associates1414 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 794-6884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bebb?
Dr Bebb removed a very large lipoma from my side and was amazing! No bruising, no pain and not to mention is bedside manner is what every Dr should have. Such a great man
About Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023098324
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bebb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bebb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bebb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bebb works at
Dr. Bebb has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Wound Repair and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bebb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bebb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bebb.
