Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD

Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bebb works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Wound Repair and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Wilmington Surgical Associates
    1414 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 794-6884
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Wound Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Wound Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 20, 2022
    Dr Bebb removed a very large lipoma from my side and was amazing! No bruising, no pain and not to mention is bedside manner is what every Dr should have. Such a great man
    Susan Riggs — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023098324
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bebb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bebb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bebb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bebb works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bebb’s profile.

    Dr. Bebb has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Wound Repair and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bebb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bebb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bebb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bebb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bebb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

