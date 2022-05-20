Overview

Dr. Gregory Bebb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bebb works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Wound Repair and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.